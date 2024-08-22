Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITI. Northland Capmk cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Iteris Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,013,300 shares in the company, valued at $35,093,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,340,733. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

