Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.35. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5900456 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Mines

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total transaction of C$4,300,723.99. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total transaction of C$4,300,723.99. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock worth $210,024,706. Company insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

