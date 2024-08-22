Jalal Ibrahim Sells 35,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KBR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in KBR by 454.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

