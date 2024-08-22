Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 238,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 19.49. The company has a market cap of £3.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.54.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

