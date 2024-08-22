JD.com’s (JD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

