Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 372,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,520,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.