John Hasan Ruiz Buys 360,620 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 360,620 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $100,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MSP Recovery Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ LIFW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,031. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.