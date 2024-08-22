John Hasan Ruiz Buys 360,620 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 360,620 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $100,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LIFW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,031. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

