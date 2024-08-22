Joule Financial LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $342.36. 2,014,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.