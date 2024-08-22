JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target to $42.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Melius began coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Viking alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Viking

Viking Price Performance

NYSE:VIK traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,688. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth $202,000.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.