JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target to $27.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Waystar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Waystar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waystar

Waystar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WAY opened at $26.20 on Monday. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter valued at about $800,003,000.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.