JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 457.50 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.94). 83,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 266,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £665.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,541.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 459.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan European Discovery’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

In other JPMorgan European Discovery news, insider Marc van Gelder bought 34,881 shares of JPMorgan European Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £163,243.08 ($212,114.19). 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

