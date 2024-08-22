Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KNDI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.