Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

KEYS traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.