KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 344,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,551,487. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

