KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 650 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,241. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $353.70.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

