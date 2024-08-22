KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809,962. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

