KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 636,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.88. 1,425,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

