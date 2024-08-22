KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $122.49. 116,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,068. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.