KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $384,986,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,006 shares of company stock valued at $101,040,823. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 625,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,829. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.94, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

