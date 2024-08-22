KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 33,002 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,002 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in GSK by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 372,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,001. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

