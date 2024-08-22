KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $3.11 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01290575 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

