Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 56,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 35,392,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,178,074. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $307.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,768,513 shares of company stock worth $2,807,216,504. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.