Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,225 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

