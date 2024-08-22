Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,834,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,668,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

