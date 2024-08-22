Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $614.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

