Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,317. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

