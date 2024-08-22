Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. 8,665,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955,489. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

