Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,932. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

