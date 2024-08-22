Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.73.

KIM stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

