Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Up 25%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 148,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 195,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
