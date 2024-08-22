KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.30

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €66.30 ($73.67) and last traded at €66.30 ($73.67), with a volume of 4042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €65.80 ($73.11).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

