La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

