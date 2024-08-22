La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

