Lawrence Marcus Sells 50,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,011,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,306,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 209,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,039.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 195,011 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

