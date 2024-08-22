Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GORV opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.12). Lazydays had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter worth $36,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

