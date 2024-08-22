Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Lazydays Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GORV opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.92.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.12). Lazydays had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lazydays
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.