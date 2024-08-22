Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys 680 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,933. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

