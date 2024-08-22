Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $14.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,417.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,214. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,406.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,345.65.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

