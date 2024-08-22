Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 281,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.01. 33,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

