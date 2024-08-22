Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,768,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lazard by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 319,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738 over the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 60,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.26 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Further Reading

