Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,900,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 558,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $104.07. 28,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,309. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

