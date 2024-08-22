Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $772,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

CRI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

