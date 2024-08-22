Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $481,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 305,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,532. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Capmk cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

