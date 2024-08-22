Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $828,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

THO traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 196,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,353. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.