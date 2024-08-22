Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,535 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $119.22. 39,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,244. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

