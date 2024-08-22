Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,795 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 358,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,040. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

