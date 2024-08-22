Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 71 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,738.00. 261,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,116. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,803.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3,690.89.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

