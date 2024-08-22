Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $387,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 48,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 277.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $179.15. 94,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

