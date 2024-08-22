Leerink Partnrs Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $8.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.43. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.46 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

NYSE:MCK opened at $558.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $586.18 and a 200-day moving average of $553.82. McKesson has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,946. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

