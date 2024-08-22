Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 16,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 568% from the average daily volume of 2,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
