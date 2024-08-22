Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Trading Down 8.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 27,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Lilium Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lilium stock. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 534,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

